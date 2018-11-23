

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a modest gain. The positive performance of the defensive heavyweights provided a boost to the overall market.



Traders were keeping a close eye on Brexit negotiations at the end of the trading week, ahead of Sunday's summit.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.74 percent Friday and finished at 8,845.90. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.71 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.69 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche climbed 1.3 percent, Nestle gained 0.8 percent and Novartis rose 0.7 percent. Novartis received EU approval for its Luxturna gene therapy.



Swiss Re advanced 1.2 percent, Swiss Life gained 0.7 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.6 percent.



Julius Baer increased 0.7 percent, Credit Suisse rose 0.4 percent and UBS finished up by 0.2 percent.



Richemont fell 0.3 percent and Swatch Group slid 0.03 percent.



