BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR3.5.6

To: The FCA

Date:23 November 2018

Name of applicant: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 23 May 2018 To: 22 November 2018

Balance under scheme from previous return: 16,720,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since

the date of the last return: n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 9,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period 7,720,221 ordinary shares of 1 cent each

Number and class of securities originally listed

and the date of admission 94,766,267 ordinary shares of 1 cent each (originally listed on 17 December 2010)