Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2018) - Empire Minerals Corporations Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that a technical issue requires the resumption of the recent Annual General and Special of Meeting of the Shareholders that took place at Montreal, Quebec on October 31, 2018 and was adjourned by operation of law.

Pursuant to the Order of the Honourable Madam Justice Chantal Corriveau, J.C.S., of the Superior Court, District of Montreal, Commercial Division in file: 500-11-055592-188 dated November 22, 2018, the resumption of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders was authorized to take place on December 19, 2018 in Montreal and the requisite quorum requirement was dispensed with.

The Agenda contained in the Notice of Meeting, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, will be reconsidered.

