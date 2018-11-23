

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Friday afternoon. Trading activity has been rather subdued following yesterday's Thanksgiving Day holiday. However, the buck is gaining ground against its major European rivals ahead of Sunday's Brexit summit.



The U.K. and the European Union have agreed on a draft agreement on their future relationship ahead of the EU summit on Sunday.



The draft declaration envisages to have 'a trading relationship on goods that is as close as possible' following Brexit.



The declaration stated that the UK and EU 'agree to develop an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership.'



The draft statement outlines the structure for the future U.K.-E.U. relationship, which will be fully negotiated after the Britain formally leaves on March 29, 2019.



However, Spain has threatened to veto the Brexit withdrawal agreement if no changes are made over Gibraltar.



The dollar has climbed to around $1.1330 against the Euro Friday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1421.



Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in nearly four years in November, with slower expansions in both manufacturing and services, flash estimates from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 52.4 from 53.1 in October. Economists had expected a score of 53.



Germany's private sector growth slowed more-than-expected in November to its lowest level in almost four years, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, dropped to 52.2 from 53.4 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 53.1.



Germany's economy shrunk for the first time since early 2015 and at the fastest pace in nearly six years, mainly due to weak exports and car sales, latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office confirmed on Friday. Gross domestic product declined a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September, after expanding 0.5 percent in the second quarter.



France's private sector growth slowed less-than-expected in November at the slowest pace in two months, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The composite Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to 54 from 54.1 in October. Economists had expected a reading of 53.9.



France's manufacturing confidence increase in November after easing in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday. The manufacturing confidence index rose to 105 from 104 in October. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



The buck has risen to around $1.2810 against the pound sterling Friday afternoon, from an early low of $1.2882.



The greenback has retreated to around Y112.835 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early high of Y113.010.



Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 1.4 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Thursday. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.2 percent in September.



