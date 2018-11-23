Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2018) - Lakefield Marketing Corporation (the "Company") announces the completion of a private placement of 6,400,000 common shares to Mr. Robert Salna and to Mr. Dominique Monardo (3,200,000 each) at $0.005. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The issued and outstanding shares of the company after the issuance of shares are 10,029,209 common shares. Prior to this transaction, Mr. Salna held directly and indirectly 682,215 common shares of the Company. Mr. Salna and Mr. Monardo are now the beneficial owners, and exercise control over a total of 3,882,215 (38.7%) and 4,008,927 (40%) common shares respectively. Mr. Salna and Mr. Monardo hold these shares for investment purposes only. A copy of the early warning report filed pursuant to NI 62-103 may be obtained on www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Dominique Monardo

416-704-7224