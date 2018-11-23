

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Friday, with traders making cautious moves ahead of next week's G20 summit and the EU summit on Brexit this weekend. A slightly stronger dollar too weighed on the yellow metal.



Meanwhile, markets across the globe continue to keep a close watch on the developments on the U.S.-China trade front. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The summit takes place from November 30 to December 1.



In the event of the meeting failing to bring the two countries closer to a deal, the growth outlook for the global economy will dim further.



Trading ended an hour early for Black Friday.



The dollar index was up by about 0.2% over its previous close.



Gold futures for December ended down $4.80, or 0.4%, at $1,223.20 an ounce. On Thursday, gold futures were little changed from a day earlier, at $1,228.00 an ounce. For the week, gold futures gained about 0.1%.



Silver futures for December declined by $0.259 to $14.243 an ounce, while Copper futures ended down $0.0280, at $2.7665 per pound.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was hopeful of making a deal with China when he meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 in Argentina next week. 'China wants to make a deal very badly. If we can make a deal, we will,' Trump said.



A section of traders believe there is a slight possibility of some positive developments on the Sino-U.S. trade front. However, considering the heated war of words the two countries have been indulging in these days, it is difficult to predict if there would be something to cheer about post their meet during the summit.



