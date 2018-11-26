

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market, which remained closed on Friday for a holiday, is advancing on Monday despite the weak cues from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices Friday. Exporters and tech stocks are among the major gainers.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 135.58 points or 0.63 percent to 21,782.13, off a high of 21,808.26 earlier. Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is up 0.4 percent, while Sony is declining 0.2 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent.



Among the other major automakers, Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is lower by 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining almost 3 percent after crude oil prices fell almost 8 percent on Friday. JXTG Holdings is declining almost 3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Alps Electric is gaining almost 7 percent and Amada Holdings is rising almost 5 percent. Sumco Corp. and Kawasaki Kishen Kaisha are higher by more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, IHI Corp., Ebara Corp. and Olympus Corp. are all lower by more than 2 percent each.



The Nikkei reported that air conditioning company Daikin Industries has agreed to acquire Austria-based refrigerator manufacturer AHT Cooling Systems for a little more than 100 billion yen, or $885 million.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace with a preliminary manufacturing PMI score of 51.8. That's down from the six-month high score of 52.9 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday, partly reflecting recent downward momentum amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook. A continued decline by shares of Apple also weighed on the markets after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the company is moving to offer subsidies to mobile-network operators in Japan, effectively cutting the price of its recently released iPhone XR.



The Dow slumped 178.74 points or 0.7 percent to 24,285.95, the Nasdaq fell 33.28 points or 0.5 percent to 6,938.98 and the S&P 500 tumbled 17.37 points or 0.7 percent to 2,632.56.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled on Friday to hit their lowest level of 2018 despite Saudi Arabia vowing to cut production. WTI crude for January plunged $4.21 or 7.7 percent to close at $50.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



