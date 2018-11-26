

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday, with state-run oil companies likely to rally after oil prices plunged nearly 8 percent on Friday amid concerns over surging supply and a slowdown in demand growth.



The relentless fall in oil prices may help keep inflation below the target and could offer a compelling reason for the RBI to go for a rate cut going forward.



Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended down over 1 percent last week despite a strengthening rupee and falling oil prices.



Global cues, GDP data for the September quarter and the expiry of November series derivative contracts may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.



Asian stocks are trading mixed this morning as investors looked ahead to a crucial meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders during a G20 summit in Argentina. The dollar rose versus its major peers while oil held near its lowest level since October last year.



U.S. stocks ended lower in a holiday-shortened session on Friday as Apple continued to hit new lows and the sharp drop in oil prices sparked global growth worries.



The Dow and the S&P 500 dropped around 0.7 percent to hit their lowest levels in well over four months and a six-month low, respectively while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent.



European markets eked out small gains on Friday ahead of Sunday's Brexit summit. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4 percent.



The German DAX gained half a percent and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent.



EU leaders have backed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement despite last-minute concerns from Spain.



