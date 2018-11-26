Following FORK's earlier announcement of its involvement with Ammbr to provide development and crowdsale administration services, the whitepaper has been completed, and it has been published on Ammbr's crowdsale webpage which is now live. The AMR crowdsale dates are also being announced today, with a start date of January 8, 2019, and an end date of March 8, 2019. Ammbr's development remains on schedule relative to its original timeline.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after working closely with Singapore-based Ammbr Foundation Pte. Ltd. ("Ammbr") to coordinate the crowdsale for its blockchain-based wireless mesh network, the crowdsale's website is now available, along with the whitepaper providing in-depth details about Ammbr's technology and its network's crypto asset, AMR. The crowdsale will begin on January 8, 2019 and is scheduled to end on March 8, 2019. This announcement is made further to FORK's press release dated November 12, 2018.

Ammbr was formed in 2017, with the vision of combining wireless mesh and blockchain technologies to broaden the availability of Internet connectivity, without having to rely on telecom companies or Internet service providers to build the infrastructure. Offering a lineup of proprietary plug-and-play router hardware, Ammbr makes it easy for Internet connection owners to avail their excess bandwidth to other users on the network through Ammbr's autonomous marketplace by simply purchasing and connecting an Ammbr router device. Once in operation, the router's signal forms a "mesh" with overlapping signals from other nearby routers, creating what is collectively a far-reaching extension of the Internet that exists without traditional networking infrastructure. Ammbr's network will have a proprietary cryptocurrency known as AMR, which will be offered for purchase in January's crowdsale.

The AMR crowdsale's supply will be 400,000,000 AMR tokens, or 20% of the total issuance of 2,000,000,000 AMR tokens. Each token will be priced at the equivalent of US $0.025 in the accepted currencies listed on the crowdsale's website. In exchange for its sale administration and development services, FORK will be paid a lump sum of 241,550,000 AMR tokens, as well as 10% of all proceeds from the public crowdsale.

"This is one of our most exciting projects to date, because it addresses an issue that telecom companies and Internet service providers have been habitually neglecting for years; bringing Internet access to those who do not yet have it", said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of FORK. "Ammbr's team has done an amazing job of building an innovative network concept, designing three different hardware router products, and obtaining government endorsements from Guinea-Bissau, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Burundi and the Congo. We are pleased to be working with Ammbr, and we look forward to leading a successful crowdsale for them."

Parties who are interested in seeing a live demonstration of Ammbr's technologies are invited to attend the 2019 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain (February 25 to 28), at which Ammbr and FORK will both have presence.

The AMR crowdsale's website can be seen at www.ammbr.com.

