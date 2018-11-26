

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced that Cyber Monday deals on favorite brands like Apple, GoPro, Samsung and LG started on early Sunday for My Best Buy Members, while the deals are available for all customers on Monday.



The offers include everything from MacBook and smartphones to soundbars and headphones. Almost everything is available both on BestBuy.com and in stores.



Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals include 'Save $200 on select MacBook', 'Buy Two Fire TV Sticks with Alexa Voice Remote for $40', 'Save $500 on Dell 15.6-inch 2-in-1 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop', 'Save $325 on the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ Sunrise Gold with qualified activation', and 'Sharp 32-inch LED Smart HDTV with Roku for $99.99 (Save $80)', among others.



There are some Monday only offers, including 'Save $150 on Samsung 58-inch LED 4K UHD TV with HDR', 'Save $160 on Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones', 'Save $170 on Dyson V8 Animal Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum', and 'Save $90 on JBL Link 10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant'.



Now through December 25, BestBuy.com shoppers can take advantage of free shipping on everything, no minimum purchase required. To receive orders faster, same-day delivery is available in 40 U.S. markets for a fee.



