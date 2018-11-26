CORRECTION - Russian Helicopters: Russian Helicopters' Mi-171A2 and Ansat Aircraft on Demonstration Tour in Thailand

BANGKOK, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In the news release, "Russian Helicopters' Mi-171A2 and Ansat Aircraft on Demonstration Tour in Thailand" issued on 26 Nov 201805:00 GMT, by Russian Helicopters over PR Newswire, we are advised by a representative of the company that 'Thus, in November 2017 Rosoboronexport signed an agreement, subject to which the holding company will manufacture a batch of two Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopters for the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Thailand as originally issued inadvertently. Complete, corrected release follows:

Within the demonstration tour of Mi-171A2 and Ansat aircraft across Southeast Asia, Russian Helicopters (part of the Rostec State Corporation) has presented its newest Mi-171A2 and Ansat civil helicopters to potential customers in Thailand. Demo flights of the Russian aircraft were conducted at the U-Tapao airfield.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789072/Russian_Helicopters.jpg )



In the course of the presentation, the holding company's specialists also told the Thai operators about the key advantages of Mi-171A2 and Ansat helicopters and about their after-sales service system.

"The holding company is proactively strengthening business relations with commercial and public sector customers from Thailand. By the end of the year, we are going to make the first supply of Ka-32?11VC helicopters to this country. Potential operators are also interested in Ansat and Mi-8/17 type helicopters in various modifications. Therefore, this demonstration of our aircraft is especially relevant here," stressed Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Russian Helicopters.

Russian helicopters are highly praised by public sector and commercial customers in Southeast Asia. In particular, medium multipurpose Mi-17V-5 helicopters are successfully operated in Thailand.

In addition, the holding company is currently working to establish a maintenance center in this country. In February 2018, we signed the memorandum of intent with DATAGATE. Assistance in organization of a center for maintenance of Russian-built helicopters in Thailand is among the cooperation areas listed in that document. It is expected that this center will provide any types of routine maintenance and repair, troubleshooting and component replacement.