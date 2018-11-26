2018 International Conference on Gender Equality and Corporate Social Responsibility Held in Chengdu

"New Economy, New Opportunities"

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2018 International Conference on Gender Equality and Corporate Social Responsibility - New Economy, New Opportunities" was held from November 22-23 in Chengdu. The Conference was hosted by UN Women, Chengdu New Economy Development Commission, and Chengdu Women's Federation, and undertaken by the Institute of New Economic Development.

Ms. Liu Xiaoliu, Deputy Mayor of Chengdu Municipality, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony: "The new era is endowing us with new missions and the new economy is calling for new undertakings. As gender equality is a key program of the new era, development and progress of women and that of the whole society are mutually reinforcing and closely linked. We should work to safeguard women's rights; develop women-centered vocational education and life-long education; work to build a harmonious and inclusive cultural environment; and work out methods and measures that ensure balanced and full development of women."

At the opening ceremony, Ms. Maria Guimaraes, a strategic cooperation expert of the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific of UN Women, said, "This Conference is held to raise attendees' awareness of including gender equality into corporate social responsibility strategy, and more importantly, advance a sustainable economy to realize mutual benefits between gender equality and the development of new economy."

This year's session invited 300-plus representatives from academic institutions, leading enterprises, diplomatic and consular missions, such as Ms. Sara Duerte Valero, a sexologist of the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific of UN Women; Ms. Lotta Liljelund, Swedish Counselor in China; Ms. Liu Chang, Chairman of New Hope Liuhe; and Zhou Tao, Executive President of Institution New Economic Development. Topics discussed included: "Gender Equality in UN Sustainable Development Goals", "Gender Equality Powering New Economy", and "Eliminating Gender Digital Divide".

On November 23, Guan Yue, an advocate of UN Women's HeForShe campaign, together with CEO representatives, signed Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) CEO Support Statement. WEPs consists of seven principles, which guide enterprises in advancing gender equality from internal and external corporate social responsibility.

According to the Working Report of the 13th Party Congress of Chengdu Municipality, Chengdu will work to shape a Tianfu culture featuring "Innovation and Creation, Elegance and Fashion, Optimism and Inclusiveness, and Friendliness and Public Interest". As such, the Conference's theme, "Gender Equality and Corporate Social Responsibility", echoed distinctive Tianfu culture.

As a key economic center in Western China and a pacesetter of openness in inland China, Chengdu has been a pioneer in proposing a strategic layout for the systematic development of new economy nationwide. This Conference will facilitate the combination of gender equality and the formulation of economic policies, and make gender equality part of corporate social responsibility.

Chengdu will embrace a more practical, diverse, and innovative approach to renew its efforts in advancing social harmony, powering global economic development, and pushing for the progress of human civilization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788511/Gender_Equality_and_Corporate_Social_Responsibility.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788512/Gender_Equality_and_Corporate_Social_Responsibility.jpg