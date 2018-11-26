NYSE Listed Company and Huobi Global Former CTO Found BHEX

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / BHEX, was born to be a star blockchain project. It raised 15 million USD in its equity angel round from top-tier institutions including Huobi and OKex. In addition, BHEX attracted more than 70 token funds in its token round, which was oversubscribed four times . BHEX has selected 40 institutions, including DHVC, Dfund, BlockVC, and Genesis Capital to participate in the token round.

Mr. James Ju, the founder of BHEX, is a successful entrepreneur. Before he founded BHEX, James was the VP of Technology at X Financial and the former CTO of Huobi. During the course of his career, X Financial (XYF) was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), while Huobi evolved into one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. James has extensive experience in blockchain technology development, trading system design, and product innovation. Mr. Tyler Wu, Global Managing Director of BHEX, was the MD at Huobi Singapore, which he started from scratch, and was responsible for South East Asia business operations. Tyler specializes in exchange operations, and he is leading established BHEX offices in Singapore, the US, and the UK, making BHEX a globally-operated business. BHEX core founding members come from first-tier tech and financial companies including Google, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Barclays Capital, and Société Générale and are top talents with finance, blockchain and tech industry backgrounds. The diversified and global team formation will help BHEX to become a competitive global player in the blockchain industry in the very near future.

BHEX introduced groundbreaking technology-governed concepts and crypto-graphical design into crypto assets trading fields and significantly changed the current trading platform model from centralized exchanges to decentralized exchanges. BHEX is committed to providing crypto assets as well as custody and clearing infrastructure services with blockchain technology, standardizing the industry ecosystem, and achieving truly decentralized blockchain asset circulation and a custody and clearing process. James has stated that Bluehelix technology will be an open source project after it has been completely developed. Supported by decentralized cryptographic algorithms, blockchain technology, and the innovative Bluehelix technology, BHEX is able to adopt a multi-node DAO and construct an independent asset custody and clearing platform that is completely managed by the community. BHEX has also developed an SaaS open platform product, BHOP, to utilize its own core trading technology to provide first-class trading software services to crypto exchanges and brokers globally.

At this moment, Bluehelix has finished its decentralized cryptographic custody proposal and validated its engineering codes. Bluehelix has also obtained the corresponding technology patent.

BHEX.COM will be officially launched at the end of Nov 2018, dedicated to providing secure, professional, and efficient crypto trading services to clients globally.

