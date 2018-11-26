Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is recognised as "Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year"

Ultratravel Collection, a joint venture between Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, and multi-media brand Ultratravel, sponsored a glittering and star-studded ceremony at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, where the 12th annual ULTRAs were held outside of London for the first time.

Several Ultratravel Collection hotels were nominated for rewards, including Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia for best hotel in the Americas, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara and Kempinski's Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi for best hotel in the Middle East, but the big hotel award of the night for Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year went to Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Stars from media and sport presented the awards, including former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill, Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter and equestrian Olympic medallist.

Christopher Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance, who spoke at the awards, told the audience of over 300 travel industry leaders: "there is perhaps no more fitting location for this year's event than a city that continues to define luxury travel in the 21st century." He went on to herald the rich choice of Ultratravel Collection hotels in Dubai, with a special mention to The Meydan Hotel, which was host to Ultratravel Collection guests for the evening.

Receiving the award from Mike and Zara Tindall for Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year, Amanda Elder, Chief Commercial Officer Kempinski Hotels, was thrilled with the huge recognition: "I am proud to receive this award and share the success with the team in Bangkok. An award reflecting the choice of the 13 million members of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme is an extremely meaningful achievement."

Located in a prime location of downtown Bangkok, Siam Kempinski Hotel is an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers to indulge in its unique resort-like atmosphere in the heart of the city's premier shopping and entertainment district.

Ultratravel Collection is the category reserved for the most luxurious hotels and resorts participating in the DISCOVERY loyalty programme. It continues expanding its presence in key markets around the world, with latest additions to its portfolio being Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai and The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel.

