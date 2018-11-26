NMRAs of OIC Member States Committed to Cooperating Towards Safe, Efficacious and Standardized Medicine and Vaccines Self Reliance

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following "The First Meeting of Head of National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRAs) from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States" event in Jakarta (21-22/11), all the members agreed to contribute towards achieving medicine and vaccines self-reliance, which is concluded in "Jakarta Declaration".

This document emphasized in enhancing health level and well-being of community through self-reliance in the capabilities of producing medicine and vaccines including innovation and development of domestic medicine and vaccines industries.

"These commitments are affirmed with formulating action plan which contains varieties of programs to manifest self-reliance in medicine and vaccine production through reinforcing function and regulation of medicine regulators, developing effective systems to wards false and substandard medicine, also piloting medicine and vaccines production," said Head of Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) Penny K. Lukito.

"We are thankful to all participants in the event and the collaboration between OIC member countries. Jakarta Declaration and this Action Plan is a proof of unity and solidarity between NMRAs of OIC member States towards self-sustaining health developments," said Penny.

In the event, also discussed about five topics related to medicine and vaccine, which are; status of regulator/control systems in the field of medicine, the importance of NMRAs role in assuring safe, efficacious and standardized medicine availability, OIC efforts to formulating harmonization of medicine and vaccine standard towards achieving self-reliance, sharing experience between OIC members regarding halal medicine, and NMRAs role in eradicating fake and substandard medicine and vaccines.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation between medicine regulators of OIC member States through exchange of information and increasing the capacity of human resources to strengthen detection, prevention, and response towards circulation of fake and substandard medicine and vaccines.

The OIC member States ready to support BPOM suggestion to form a steering committee and working group which will further discuss issues of halal medicine and standards harmonization.

