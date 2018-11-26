

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after EU leaders backed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement despite last-minute concerns from Spain.



Asian markets are trading mixed despite bets that U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will find a solution to the trade dispute at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires this week.



Investors also await a slew of U.S. economic data, remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting this week for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



The dollar rose versus its major peers while oil edged up slightly after tumbling nearly 8 percent on Friday amid concerns over surging supply and a slowdown in demand growth.



U.S. stocks ended lower in a holiday-shortened session on Friday as Apple continued to hit new lows and a sharp drop in oil prices sparked global growth worries.



The Dow and the S&P 500 dropped around 0.7 percent to hit their lowest levels in well over four months and six months, respectively while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent.



European markets eked out small gains on Friday ahead of Sunday's Brexit summit. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4 percent.



The German DAX gained half a percent and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent.



