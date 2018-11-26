TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND - Market update and intention to issue equity

26 November 2018

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

("TFIF" or the "Company")

Market update and intention to issue new ordinary shares

Market update

The Board and Portfolio Manager believe there is significant opportunity to deploy additional funds with favourable returns given prevailing market conditions. In relation to the opportunity, Ben Hayward of the Company's Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, comments:

"While we have had access to some attractive investment opportunities over the last 20 months, which existing shareholders have benefitted from, there have not been enough to give us the confidence that we should expand the Company's capital base. The recent volatility in equity and credit markets, has however, finally spilled over into the European ABS market, pushing spreads in some parts of the market to levels that we have not seen since 2016. We strongly believe that the market is now mispricing risk in this sector, as it has many times before, presenting an excellent opportunity to issue further capital to the benefit of both existing and new shareholders.

Fundamental performance in the underlying loan pools remains stable, and within expectations, indicating that the derating of the sector is due to risk sentiment across all markets, driven mainly by geopolitical events. Typically such instances offer a short-lived opportunity to access significant value."

Intention to issue new shares

The Board of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LSE: TFIF) today announces its intention to issue new shares.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited was launched on 6 March 2013 with an investment objective of generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European Asset Backed Securities.

In response to continued investor demand and the favourable prevailing market conditions, the Board today announces that the Company is intending to raise additional equity capital through the issue of new ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (the "New Shares") (the "Issuance"). The New Shares will be issued at a premium of 2% to the unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share as at 23 November 2018, to be published on 26 November (the "Issuance Price").

How to participate

Qualified investors (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended)) are invited to apply for New Shares by contacting Numis Securities Limited ("Numis") on the contact details below. The decision to allot New Shares to any qualified investor shall be at the absolute discretion of the Company and Numis.

Expected timetable

Fund raise opens 26 November 2018

Announcement of unaudited NAV as at 6.00 p.m. 26 November 2018

30 November and issuance price

Latest time and date for receipt of 11.00 a.m. 29 November 2018

commitments under the Issuance

Announcement of results of Issuance 7.00 a.m. 30 November 2018

Admission and dealings in New Shares 8.00 a.m. 4 December 2018

on the London Stock Exchange's

Main Market





Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website http://www.twentyfouram.com/funds-and-services/twentyfour-income-fund or please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson

Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Chris Gook

