

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the New Zealand dollar climbed against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Monday.



The kiwi advanced to 0.6796 against the greenback and 76.96 against the yen, off its near 2-week lows of 0.6755 and 76.26, respectively.



The kiwi rose to 1.0665 against the aussie and 1.6693 against the euro, coming off from its early 11-day low of 1.0697 and a 4-day low of 1.6782, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 0.70 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the aussie and 1.65 against the euro.



