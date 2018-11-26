Hearthside Food Solutions ("Hearthside"), a leading contract manufacturer, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Greencore US, the US unit of Greencore Group plc, an Ireland-based public company. Greencore US operations include 13 locations, with 3,000 employees, and 2017 revenues of over $1.4 billion.

Hearthside is already a leader in nutritional bars, snack bars, cookies, crackers, and other snack foods. This acquisition adds frozen breakfast foods, refrigerated snack kits, salad kits, and fresh-made sandwiches and entrees to their capabilities.

This transaction marks a significant step in the further growth and development of Hearthside as a leading contract manufacturer, expanding the Hearthside production network to 38 locations, 10,000 employees and $3 billion in revenue.

"We continue to position Hearthside as a full-service contract manufacturing provider in key, high-growth categories, enabling our customers to maximize their go-to-market strategies, leverage innovation, increase speed-to-market and optimize efficiencies," said Rich Scalise, Hearthside Chairman and CEO.

About Hearthside Food Solutions

Hearthside Food Solutions is a contract manufacturer headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. The company is a leading producer of nutrition and snack bars, as well as a full-service provider of high-quality snack food products and packaging services for some of the world's premier brands. With this acquisition, Hearthside operates 38 food-manufacturing facilities, including four in Europe. In 2018, Hearthside was acquired by Charlesbank and Partners Group. For more information on Hearthside Food Solutions, visit www.hearthsidefoods.com.

