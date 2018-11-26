The global freeze-dried foods market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles. Global urbanization has led to improved living standards and higher disposable incomes. However, hectic lifestyles have increased the demand for convenience food that can be prepared with minimal effort. With increasing cases of obesity, the demand for healthy food options with increased shelf life has increased among consumers. This will lead to an increase in demand for freeze-dried food products as freeze-drying helps in maintaining the nutrient profile of the food products and increases the shelf life of products. Thus, growing urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers will lead to an increase in demand for freeze-dried food products during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global freeze-dried foods market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing number of people undertaking outdoor activities as one of the key emerging trends in the global freeze-dried foods market:

Global freeze-dried foods market: Growing number of people undertaking outdoor activities

The increasing number of people undertaking outdoor activities, such as trekking and camping, will increase the demand for freeze-dried food products during the forecast period as these food products are easy to store and prepare. The number of people who hiked in Seattle in the US increased between 2008 and 2018. In India, the number of people preferring outdoor activities has increased by over 150% since 2015. Thus, the growing popularity of outdoor activities among consumers will help in increasing the sales of freeze-dried food products during the forecast period.

"The increasing cases of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health-conscious, and they are demanding natural, low-fat, and low-calorie food and beverage products. Players in the market are introducing freeze-dried foods with less fat and calories to cater to the changing demands of the consumers. The trend of leading a healthy lifestyle is gaining popularity among consumers, particularly young consumers aged 18-32 years. The number of consumers undertaking fitness activities is increasing globally. Consumers are ready to pay a premium price for products offering various functional benefits. The increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products will aid the growth of the global freeze-dried foods market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global freeze-dried foods market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global freeze-dried foods market by product (freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried beverages, freeze-dried meat, fish and seafood, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

