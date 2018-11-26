Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-26 / 08:00 *ZALANDO CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING BLACK FRIDAY * ? *Zalando recorded almost two million orders during Black Friday activities - almost doubling last year's results* ? *More than 4,200 orders per minute at peak times* ? *Exceeding 220,000 new customers compared to last year's over 100,000 new customers* BERLIN,NOVEMBER 26, 2018 // Zalando, Europe's leading online fashion and lifestyle platform, participated in Black Friday for the fourth time and concluded one of the most important commercial retail events with record-breaking results of around two million orders. At peak times, orders were in excess of 4,200 per minute, breaking last year's milestone of 2,000. From Black Friday activities alone, Zalando acquired over 220,000 new customers, more than doubling customer acquisition compared to 2017. The Zalando customer favourite was a pair of black sneakers. Moritz Hahn, Senior Vice President of Commercial Business for the Zalando Fashion Store says: "Zalando's preparations for Black Friday 2018 began immediately after Cyber Week last year. With a strong performance across all markets, we executed a successful Cyber Week and an all-time high Black Friday. This is not only an important day for our customers, but it also allows us to test the scalability of our technology and operations infrastructure for the needs of our future growth. I am proud of what we achieved here as a team and look forward to building on it in the future." NOTES TO EDITORS Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is Europe's leading online fashion and lifestyle platform for women, men and children. We offer our customers a one-stop, convenient shopping experience with an extensive selection of lifestyle articles including shoes, apparel, accessories and beauty products, with free delivery and returns. Our assortment of almost 2,000 international brands ranges from popular global brands, fast fashion and local brands, and is complemented by our private label products. Our localized offering addresses the distinct preferences of our customers in each of the 17 European markets we serve: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Our logistics network with five centrally located fulfillment centers allows us to efficiently serve our customers throughout Europe, supported by warehouses in Northern Italy, France and Sweden with a focus on local customer needs. We believe that our integration of fashion, operations and online technology gives us the capability to deliver a compelling value proposition to both our customers and fashion brand partners. CONTACT ZALANDO Barbara Debowska / Corporate Communications Manager barbara.debowska@zalando.de +49 162 103 9645 End of Media Release Issuer: Zalando SE 2018-11-26 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Zalando SE Tamara-Danz-Straße 1 10243 Berlin Germany E-mail: presse@zalando.de Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 WKN: ZAL111 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 750923 2018-11-26

