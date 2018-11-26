sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,136 Euro		-0,316
-2,35 %
WKN: ZAL1AD ISIN: US98887L1052 Ticker-Symbol: ZAL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZALANDO SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZALANDO SE ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZALANDO SE
ZALANDO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZALANDO SE28,23+1,73 %
ZALANDO SE ADR13,136-2,35 %