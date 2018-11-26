

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index in September eased less than initially estimated after rising in the previous month, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The composite leading index dropped to 104.3 from 104.5 in August. The initial reading for September was 103.9, which equaled July's score.



The coincident index fell to 114.4 from 115.6 in August. The reading for September was revised from 114.6 and the score for August was reivsed from 116.7.



The lagging index decreased to 118.2 from 119. Initially, it was estimated that the lagging index had climbed to 119.8 from 118.4.



The assessment of the coincident index was 'weakening', while it was 'improving' in August, the Cabinet Office said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX