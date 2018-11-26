sprite-preloader
Algeco Releases Third Quarter 2018 Financial Report

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that it has posted its third quarter 2018 financial report and the slide presentation to accompany the previously announced third quarter 2018 financial results conference call (scheduled for Monday 26 November 2018 at 3:00pm GMT, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) at https://www.algeco.com/investors.html.

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 241,000 modular space and portable storage units and 12,800 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Lodging in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.


