MAG Dubai Records AED 3.5 Billion in Sold Units

Comprising units across multiple properties, while construction on other developments is underway and on schedule

Company unveils the biggest fleet of Rolls-Royce Ghost motor cars in the world

MAG Dubai, the property development arm of MAG Group Holding in the UAE, reveals the sale of 2,887 units in 2018 with a total value of AED 3.5 billion. Units were sold in multiple developments, including MAG EYE, MAG 318, MAG MBL Residence, MAG 5 Boulevard and MAG 5 in Dubai South in addition to The Polo Townhouses and The Polo Residences in Meydan.

600 units comprising studios, two-, and three-bedroom townhouses with a value of AED 400 million were sold at MAG EYE, a AED 4.7 billion project and the only fully gated townhouse and apartment community in Meydan District 7. Over at MAG 318, a mixed-use luxury residential tower that features 439 apartments, 75% of the units have been sold. Units include studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with private balconies that overlook Dubai Water Canal and Downtown Dubai.

This all in addition to the completion of 30% of MAG MBL Residence in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Cluster K- K2; 80% of the infrastructure works and 15% of total construction of MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort; and the completion of MAG 5 Boulevard project in Dubai South, which comprises six buildings and will provide the market with 528 units split between studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

MAG Dubai also unveiled recently the biggest fleet of Rolls-Royce Ghost motor cars in the world, making it the leading global customer for the ultra-luxury car.

To ensure peak quality across all its projects, MAG Dubai signed a strategic partnership with Ayana Holding, an internationally recognised organisation with businesses and investments that provide services across a diverse scope of industries. As part of this agreement, Ayana Holding will provide MAG Dubai, through its portfolio of companies - VX Studio, Opaal Interiors, Performaa, ALT Technology and Brand Capital among others - a diverse scope of services and expertise for new and existing projects and the brand as a whole.

Interested parties are invited to visit MAG Dubai's new sales centre on the 26th floor of Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC where they can explore and purchase units across all of the company's developments, offering them a highly convenient way to discover a new lifestyle with MAG Dubai.