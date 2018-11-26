Nokia and China's OPPO sign patent license agreement

Press Release

26 November 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with OPPO.

Under the agreement, OPPO will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year license period.

"OPPO is one of the leaders in the smartphone industry and we are pleased to welcome them as a Nokia licensee," said Maria Varsellona, Nokia Chief Legal Officer and President of Nokia Technologies. "This agreement further validates our global licensing program."

The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.



Media Inquiries:

Mark Durrant

Nokia Technologies communications

Phone: +44 7875 276867

Email: mark.durrant@nokia.com (mailto:mark.durrant@nokia.com)

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

