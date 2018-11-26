

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro advanced against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The euro rose to 1.1370 against the greenback, from an early 10-day low of 1.1327.



Against the yen and the franc, the euro advanced to 128.72 and 1.1330, from its early lows of 127.93 and 1.1299, respectively.



The euro edged up to 1.5006 against the loonie and 0.8869 against the pound, off its early low of 1.4975 and a session's low of 0.8836, respectively.



If the euro rises further, it may find resistance around 1.16 against the greenback, 131.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc, 1.51 against the loonie and 0.90 against the pound.



