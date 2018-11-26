Technavio analysts forecast the global maple syrup market to grow at a CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Packaging innovations is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global maple syrup market 2019-2023. Packaging plays a major role in maple syrup sales in terms of retaining the flavor, taste, product quality, color, texture, and shelf life. Many major companies are collaborating with packaging manufacturers to develop advanced packaging technology for their products to expand their consumer base. The packaging of any product is a brand extension of the product and is an important factor in the consumer's buying decision.

Ingredients such as maple syrup are often stored for as long as three months, which makes it mandatory to calculate the durability of the product from the time the consumer purchases the product to the time of actual consumption. Therefore, extending the shelf life of the final product is an important criterion for retaining the attributes of the final product. Consequently, vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on factors such as quality, wet strength, and durability of packaging materials to retain the quality of their maple syrup products.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global maple syrup market is the health benefits of maple syrup:

Global maple syrup market: Health benefits of maple syrup

Maple syrup contains water, fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and sugar along with minerals such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, copper, zinc, and sodium. Maple syrup also contains vitamins such as riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, and B6. The antioxidant properties of maple syrup are attributable to its rich mineral and vitamin content, which help in fighting inflammatory diseases and cancer, improving digestion, and protecting the skin. Maple syrup also contains manganese and zinc. Zinc enhances the performance of the endothelial cells by protecting them against damage caused due to the presence of extra cholesterol, together with other oxidized lipids. Thus, with many health advantages, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "Apart from health benefits boosting the growth of the maple market, other aspects that are driving the global market are new product launches, labelling trends, and increasing demand for other products like maple flavored syrups."

Global maple syrup market: Segmentation analysis

The global maple syrup market research report provides market segmentation by product (conventional and organic), distribution channels (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and independent retailers), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 55% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region.

