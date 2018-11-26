Corral Petroleum Holdings AB - Release of Report for Q3 2018

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report includes unaudited consolidated financial information of Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) ("Corral Petroleum Holdings") and its consolidated subsidiaries, for the third quarter of 2018 and for the comparative periods in 2017 and for the other periods indicated. Note that due to the rounding of figures in the tables to the nearest SEK million (MSEK), the sum is not always exactly equal to the sum of all components.

Financial Highlights - Third Quarter 2018

Sales revenue for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to 26,369 MSEK compared to 16,325 MSEK in the third quarter of 2017.

EBITDA (1) for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to 2,202 MSEK compared to 1,544 MSEK in the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to 1,396 MSEK compared to 1,428 MSEK in the third quarter of 2017.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to 1,941 MSEK compared to an operating profit of 1,297 MSEK in the third quarter of 2017.

Net profit for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to 1,369 MSEK compared to a net profit of 971 MSEK in the third quarter of 2017.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to 1,840 MSEK compared to cash flow from operating activities of 482 MSEK in the third quarter of 2017.

Weighted refining margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 5.98 $/bbl compared to 6.85 $/bbl in the third quarter of 2017.

(1) For a reconciliation of our operating profit to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, please see the financial statements section on page 15.

An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on November 28, 2018 at 3:00 pm CET.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424

New York +1-646-843-4608

Washington DC Local number +1-202-204-1514

The meeting code is Corral Q3.

The report for Q4 2018 will be released March 14, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Magdalena Patrón

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 46(0)10-450-10-00

Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/release-of-report-for-q3-2018,c2681689

The following files are available for download: