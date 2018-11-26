Technavio analysts forecast the global probiotic drinks market to grow at a CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005291/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global probiotic drinks market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

New product launches in the probiotic market is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global probiotic drinks market 2018-2022. There has been an upward trajectory in demand for probiotic drinks with more consumers realizing the specific health and metabolic benefits they provide. Identifying this growing demand for probiotic drinks, market vendors have begun investing in developing new products. A surge has been seen in vendors entering the market given the huge demand for probiotic products. For instance, the UK-based company, AliveBiome, launched two new probiotic drinks in the sports and nutrition sector in November 2017. The drinks feature citrus and raspberry flavors with high volumes of probiotic bacteria to promote gut health. This drink is low in fat content and caters to health-conscious and older consumers. The potential health benefits of probiotic drinks have been identified as one of the trends driving the global probiotic drinks market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global probiotic drinks market is their suitability for lactose-intolerant consumers as well:

Global probiotic drinks market: Suitable even for lactose-intolerant consumers

Lactose intolerance is a gastral disorder, and people with this condition are unable to digest lactose that is found in dairy products. The inability to digest this carbohydrate present in dairy products causes gastrointestinal disorders. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. However, removing dairy products from the diet can lead to missing out on many essential nutrients. Probiotics are fibers that feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut and help them flourish. The food industry has remained very active in promoting probiotics by applying them in products such as drinkable yogurt, sour and fermented milk, fruit juices, and vegetable juices.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on non-alcoholic beverages, "Other factors boosting the growth of the global probiotic market are increasing awareness about probiotic beverages, health benefits of probiotic drinks, prominence of probiotic drinks in weight management and rise in demand for probiotic sports drinks."

Global probiotic drinks market: Segmentation analysis

The global probiotic drinks market research report provides market segmentation by product (dairy drinks and juice drinks), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43% share, followed by the EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominant position and register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005291/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com