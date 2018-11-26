It will be branded with the corresponding cryptocurrency logos.

InnovaMinex will release a collection of cryptocurrency coins in gold and silver, as well as, release precious metal ingots, which will be branded with the corresponding cryptocurrency logos. Soon each of us will be able to hold in our hands 1 ETH or 1 BTC, give it to someone from your family or build a collection of precious coins.

It is noteworthy that this is not about souvenir coins, which can be found in abundance on the Internet, but about precious metal coins and ingots.

To celebrate the issue of physical coins InnovaMinex presents $20 in project tokens to first 100 people, who cleared the campaign conditions, described at project official Telegram group (https://open.kakao.com/o/gSfkDe4). Do not miss out!

InnovaMinex is a project within the mining sector that uses blockchain technology to ensure traceability for gold and other precious metals, controlling exploitation, transportation and processing of the finished product. We use decentralization technologies to certify the entire extraction process, from when the precious metals leave the mines until they reach the end consumer, as well as to allow buyers to verify the origin of the metal which they have purchased or products made from it. In this way, each of us can be sure that the gold products or any other jewelry that we buy are completely legal and ethical.

Our main goal is to make gold and other precious metals more accessible to a wider range of people through our cryptocurrency, INX.

The InnovaMinex project hasn't only an MVP, but a solid business behind it in a project already underway the project is a shareholder of MinexCorp, which already owns several gold mines in Colombia and is a leader in the gold mining sector. The company will produce coins from its own gold, reducing costs and increasing the value of its project. Gold is not a startup. We are confident that in a few years the InnovaMinex project will become the same symbol of confidence and stability.

Company: InnovaMinex OU

Address: Tallinn, Lasnamäe linnaosa, Peterburi tee 53-101, 11415

Industry: Blockchain Development for the industry of mining

CEO: Fernando García Sanz

Contacts:

InnovaMinex OU

CCO: Paco De Benito

e-mail: pdebenito@innovaminex.com

Telephone: +57 7 8337370