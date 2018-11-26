At the request of AlzeCure Pharma AB, 559094-8302, AlzeCure Pharma AB's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from November 28, 2018. The company has 29,983,441 shares as per today's date. Short name: ALZCUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 37,765,715 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010133785 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 559094-8302 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 164009 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.