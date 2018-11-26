

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors kept a close watch on the developments on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the end of the week.



Traders also looked ahead to remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting later this week for clues on U.S. monetary policy.



Chinese stocks fell slightly as investors braced for crucial talks between the U.S. and China at the G20 summit in Argentina this week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.14 percent to 2,575.81 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.73 percent to close at 26,376.18.



Japanese stocks rose as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei average inched up 165.45 points or 0.76 percent to 21,812 as investors turned their focus to the G20 meeting and latest news related to the World Expo 2025. The broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent higher at 1,632.20.



Exporters such as Canon, Sony and Panasonic eked out modest gains as the yen weakened slightly. In the tech sector, Advantest climbed 2.2 percent while Screen Holdings lost over 1 percent.



Banks ended broadly lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial ending down over 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex declined 2.4 percent and Japan Petroleum gave up 2.7 percent.



Air conditioning company Daikin Industries jumped 3.2 percent on a Nikkei report that it has agreed to acquire Austria-based refrigerator manufacturer AHT Cooling Systems for a little more than 100 billion yen, or $885 million.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace with a preliminary manufacturing PMI score of 51.8. That's down from the six-month high score of 52.9 in October.



Australian markets fell notably as weaker commodity prices pulled down resource stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 44.60 points or 0.78 percent to 5,671.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 43.80 points or 0.76 percent at 5,749.60.



Energy majors Oil Search, Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum lost 2-5 percent after oil prices fell last week to their lowest levels in more than a year on fears of a supply glut amid a perceived slowdown in corporate and economic growth.



Weaker iron ore and copper prices pulled down miners, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto falling around 4 percent. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group slumped 4 percent and South32 dropped 1.9 percent on worries about slowing demand from China.



Financials bucked the weak trend, with banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB rising between 0.1 percent and half a percent. Property developer Dexus rallied 2.5 percent. The company said it would set up a A$2 billion trust with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to invest in Australian logistics properties.



Seoul stocks advanced as bargain hunters stepped in after four days of losses. The benchmark Kospi climbed 25.54 points or 1.24 percent to 2,083.02. Chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 2.3 percent and LG Electronics added 2.6 percent. Automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.5 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors soared 3.4 percent.



New Zealand shares closed lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing down 39.01 points or 0.45 percent at 8,662.37.



Dairy giant A2 Milk tumbled over 3 percent and Fonterra Co-operative Group shed 2.7 percent while exporter Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp advanced 1.8 percent after delivering record profit for the six months ended September.



In economic releases, the value of retail sales in New Zealand rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter of 2018, Statistics New Zealand said. That follows the 1.1 percent gain in the three months prior.



U.S. stocks ended lower in a holiday-shortened session on Friday as Apple continued to hit new lows and a sharp drop in oil prices sparked global growth worries



The Dow and the S&P 500 dropped around 0.7 percent to hit their lowest levels in well over four months and six months, respectively while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX