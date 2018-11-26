SAFEGUARDS | Hardlines NO. 155/18

EN 1022:2005 has been updated and superseded by EN 1022:2018.

On November 14, 2018 CEN published the new version and all European countries have until May 2019 to publish the standard and rescind any previous or conflicting standards.

The primary objective of the update is to merge the work office seating and all other seating test methods.

The new standard also supersedes EN 1335-3.

Main modifications are the following:

The additional definition has been included to consider the specifics of work seats. As work seats are now included in the standard, the definition of a work chair has been specified as a swiveling chair, with or without arm rests, for use by one adult in the office, whose upper part (which includes the seat and back) is supported on a single column and can rotate in the horizontal plane, and is at least adjustable in height

To reduce confusion about some designs, the raised edge side definition has been added as a seat where the side edge of the item of seating is higher than 50 mm above the height of the seat loading point, and the test method will be adapted for this design

As the loading point for a swiveling chair including domestic use chair, is defined for the seat loading point as the point at which the swiveling seat's axis of rotation intersects with the seat surface. Moreover, the back loading point is defined as the point on the center line of the backrest, 300 mm above the seat loading point measured when the seat is loaded with 640 N

is defined as the point on the center line of the backrest, 300 mm above the seat loading point measured when the seat is loaded with 640 N A new testing position is defined for the forward stability test for rigid seats with a large radius

A corner stability test has been added. This is a new test for seats other than office chairs. This new test will have an impact on swiveling domestic chairs that have never been tested that way before.

The definition clarifies the difference between a leg rest and footrest. The footrest is designed to support the user to access the seat of a bar stool, as the leg rest is intended mainly to support the leg. If the leg rest is designed in a way that a user may sit on it, the forward test remains applicable

Rocking chairs will also be subject to all stability tests and only the rearward stability test will have to be changed, according to an adapted test

Here under please find a memo to remind what is applicable when:

Product Standard Product Reference to EN 1022 Applicability EN 581-2:2016 Outdoor seat EN 1022: 2005 Wait for the standard update of the EN 581-2 standard EN 12520: 2016 Domestic seat EN 1022 - not dated Right after EN 1022:2018 publication EN 16139: 2013 Non-domestic seat EN 1022 - not dated Right after EN 1022:2018 publication EN 1335 :2018 Office seat EN 1022: 2018 Right after publication

Next step:

It is important to note that different product standards are referenced in the new EN 1022.

The applicability of EN 1022 will depend on the product standard reference. If the reference on the product standard is dated, then that is the one to follow.

SGS adds value from the drawing board to the shop floor. With a full-range of services, including product design analysis, component and product testing, auditing, inspection and retail store checks, SGS helps businesses deliver well-designed, functional, durable and safe products to their customers. They have the furniture industry, regulatory and technical expertise required to check a products' compliance against relevant standards and/or a manufacturer's own specifications. Learn more about SGS's Furniture Services (http://www.sgs.com/furniture).

For enquiries, please contact:

Priscille Galceran

Global Furniture Expert

t: +0033 6 20 09 86 14

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS (http://www.sgs.com/en/Newsletters/Global/SafeGuards-and-Product-Recalls.aspx)!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry (http://www.sgs.com/consumercompact)!