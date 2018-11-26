According to the agency, a mimimum of 8 GW of solar will be deployed across the fifteen countries that comprise the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) by the end of the next decade. Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire will lead the future growth of PV in the region.The setting of regional and national targets for solar and renewable energy development may be key for the success of clean energy technologies in all fifteen countries of the regional economic union of West African States (Ecowas) in 2030, according to a new report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...