On March 27, 2018, the shares and the equity rights in Agromino A/S were given observation status due to circumstances resulting in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. Today, on November 26, 2018, Mabon investicní fond s promenným základním kapitálem a.s. ("Mabon") published a press release with information about a mandatory cash bid offer to the shareholders and warrantsholders in Agromino A/S. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq First North state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company. With reference to what is set out above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (AGRO, ISIN code DK0060823516, order book ID 40543) and equity warrants (AGRO TO1, ISIN code DK0060779510, orderbook ID 131869) in Agromino A/S shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB