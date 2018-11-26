

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, General Motors Company (GM) is planning to shut down its operations at a manufacturing site in Oshawa, Canada. The move could affect around 3,000 workers in the city. The company's Oshawa Assembly builds the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS.



The General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant has been building vehicles in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada since November 7, 1953. Before 1953, the facility produced McLaughlin Buicks and became one of six locations building Chevrolet before it merged with GM in 1918.



