

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Monday as Italian political risks eased and investors waited to see whether U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement would pass the House of Commons.



The dollar index was slightly higher and the pound held steady against the euro and dollar after reports that Italy could consider 'fine tuning' its deficit goal to avoid market turbulence.



In economic releases, a closely watched survey showed a slightly bigger-than-expected decline in German business confidence in November after GDP declined 0.2 percent in third quarter compared with the previous three-month period.



The Ifo institute's confidence index dropped to 102 points from 102.9 in October while economists expected it to decline to 102.3 points.



The benchmark DAX was up 138 points or 1.23 percent at 11,333 in opening deals after gaining half a percent on Friday.



Heavyweight banks led the surge, with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank climbing 3-4 percent on easing Italian budgetary concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX