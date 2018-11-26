

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Ifo business confidence dropped more-than-expected in November, reports said Monday, citing figures from the Munich-based institute.



The Ifo business confidence indicator fell to 102 from 102.9 in October, which was revised from 102.8. Economists had expected a reading of 102.3.



The expectations index of the survey dropped to 98.7 from 99.7, which was revised from 99.8. Economists had forecast a score of 99.3.



The current conditions index fell to 105.4 from 106.1, revised from 105.9. Economists had expected a reading of 105.3.



