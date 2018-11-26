A new requirement will take place December 1st and is presented in the Default Fund Requirement and Evaluation report which can be found in Genium INET Clearing Workstation or Q-Port. The requirement for upcoming quarter is shown under column heading "Required Contribution (2018-12-01)". If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement, please make sure you meet your requirement on time. Posted contributions shall be transferred and settled on Nasdaq bank or CSD/ICSD accounts no later than CET 11:00 on December 3rd 2018. All transactions to the Default Fund shall be marked with the Contribution Reference (Default Fund custody account number). Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure you are using the correct one. Please note that negative interest is capitalized on a monthly basis and will reduce the collateral balance accordingly. If deficit on the default fund account no adjusted base collateral will apply. For further information about the Default Fund and relevant SSIs, please visit the Default Fund website or contact us using the details below. For further information, please contact Nasdaq: Risk Management: risk.management@nasdaq.com, +47 6710 8426 Clearing & Collateral Management: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880