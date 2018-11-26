

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors monitored positive political developments in Italy and the U.K.



Media reports suggest that Italy could consider 'fine tuning' its deficit goal to avoid market turbulence.



After EU leaders backed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement, final versions of the deal would now be presented to the U.K. parliament.



Traders also kept a close watch on the developments on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the end of the week.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 73 points or 1.47 percent at 5,020 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale jumped around 3 percent on easing Italian budgetary concerns.



Eurofins Scientific soared 5.4 percent. The laboratory-testing firm said it would repay its 3.125 percent 300 million euros Eurobond issued in November 2013 from available liquidity as planned.



