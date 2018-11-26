iPass Inc.: iPass and Deutsche Telekom Strengthen Their Partnership

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018(NASDAQ: IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity and location technology, today announced that Deutsche Telekom AG (DTAG) has signed a seven-figure deal to license iPass SmartConnect. The technology improves the customer experience and operational efficiency of carrier services. While using iPass SmartConnect, subscribers are automatically connected to the best wireless network available. At the same time, the operator is able to control data flow through intelligent management of Wi-Fi traffic.

As part of this partnership, DTAG and iPass will collaborate to build a dedicated "Platform-on-Demand" (POD), through which iPass SmartConnect and related services will be operated and managed by DTAG in Germany as a DTAG private cloud.

The deal will also see Deutsche Telekom leverage iPass Network IntelligenceTM to gain greater visibility into the performance and operation of its networks. Together, the two products will improve network service quality for the entire Deutsche Telekom subscriber base.

"The partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's largest carriers, shows that our technology delivers tangible benefits to carriers," said Patricia Hume, Chief Operations Officer at iPass. "iPass provides best-in-class technology that will deliver secure, reliable connectivity and network analytics to help Deutsche Telekom enhance its enterprise and consumer offerings."

Claus Hessberger, VP, Deutsche Telekom commented: "This new deal marks the next step in our ongoing partnership with iPass. We see iPass technology and data analytics as central to achieving our goal of providing the best possible customer experience and network service."

About iPass, Inc.

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) has been a pioneer in wireless technology for 20 years. The company's SmartConnect technology enables wireless users to automatically transition between Wi-Fi and cellular so they can stay connected to work - and life - on the go. This technology also lets businesses gather rich insights based on customer location. By incorporating both Wi-Fi and GPS signals, iPass delivers the industry's most accurate location data, so that businesses can better understand their customers and create more value.

On November 12, 2018, iPass and Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM), a cloud software platform company, entered into a definitive agreement for Pareteum to acquire iPass.

