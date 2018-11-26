OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Appointment of Chairman

Release date: Monday 26 November 2018

Oxford Instruments plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman



Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology products, systems and services for industry and research, today announces the appointment of Neil Carson as Non-Executive Chairman. He will join the Board with effect from 1st December 2018.

Neil Carson is an experienced Chairman and Non-Executive Director. He is currently Chairman of TT Electronics plc and Deputy Chairman at TI Fluid Systems plc. He has previously held Non-Executive Director roles at Paypoint plc and Amec Foster Wheeler plc and was Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey plc for 10 years until September 2014. After completing an engineering degree, he joined Johnson Matthey in 1980 where he held several senior management positions in both the United Kingdom and United States.

Stephen Blair, Interim Chairman of Oxford Instruments, said: "Following the sad passing of Alan Thomson in July, we have undertaken a comprehensive process resulting in the selection of Neil Carson as Chairman. Neil has a proven track record of delivering growth in both Executive and Non-Executive positions. His experience will help us to further build on the Horizon strategy and achieve our goals."

Neil Carson commented: "I am delighted to be joining Oxford Instruments at an exciting time as the Horizon strategy is starting to deliver positive results. I look forward to working with Ian, Steve and the rest of the Board to help the Group achieve its full potential and continue to offer the high technology products and services that delight the ever-expanding customer base."

Ian Barkshire, Oxford Instruments' Chief Executive said, "I welcome Neil to the Board and look forward to working closely with him. I am thrilled that we have found someone whose skills and experience so closely match the Company's requirements at this time. I and the rest of the Board would also like to thank Steve for all he has done as Interim Chairman."

The Company confirms there are no further details that are required to be disclosed under paragraph LR9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules in respect of Neil Carson.

Enquiries:

Oxford Instrumentsplc Tel: 01865 393200

Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive

Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director

MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8100

Rachel Hirst/ Jamie Ricketts