

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were sharply higher on Monday after the European Union and Britain finally sealed an agreement governing the latter's departure from the bloc on March 29.



In a direct letter to the nation, Prime Minister Theresa May said leaving the EU next year would be 'a moment of renewal and reconciliation for the whole country'. However, she might face an uphill task to get the deal passed in parliament next month.



Easing Italian budgetary concerns and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will advance a trade deal at the G20 summit in Argentina also buoyed investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 85 points or 1.23 percent at 7,038 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Friday.



Banks led the surge, with HSBC Holdings and Barclays rising around 3 percent.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 1-2 percent, while oil giant BP Plc rallied 1.8 percent and Tullow Oil jumped 5 percent.



Faroe Petroleum soared as much as 25 percent after Norway's DNO offered to buy the company for 152 pence per share in cash.



Anglo- Australian mining giant Rio Tinto was marginally lower. The company announced late Sunday that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its entire 68.62 percent stake in Rössing Uranium Limited to China National Uranium Corporation for up to $106.5 million.



Melrose Industries slumped more than 5 percent after reportedly receiving some disappointing bids for its Powder Metallurgy unit.



