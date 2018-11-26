Rachel Reeves, Chair of the Committee for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has released a comment indicating the discontent with which she views government plans to scrap export tariffs from 31 March 2019. The scheme remunerates small-scale generators, and its abolishment has been likened to theft and sparked a feud between the industry and politics. Last week, U.K. Energy Minister Claire Perry, also expressed that forcing generators to export for free would 'wrong'.Amid the U.K.'s feud over the small-scale generators' remuneration scheme, politicians appear to have responded to industry ...

