At the request of S2Medical AB, 556934-8344, S2Medical AB 's shares of series B will be traded on First North as from November 28, 2018. The company has 2,500,000 shares of series A and 6,036,000 shares of series B as per today's date. Short name: S2M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares of series B to be listed: 8,795,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011725084 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163983 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556934-8344 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 31 761 22 30.