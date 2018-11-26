Food Matters Live, as the first cross-sector event in the UK and the leading food event of the world, is back at ExCeL on 20th November for its 2018 installment, which attracted global attention. More than 550 companies attended the exhibition with the newest food tech and innovations and more than 20,000 experts and audiences discussed current food issues during the event.

The Chinese brand, PRO-KIDO, the master formula brand of China's largest dairy enterprise, Yili Group (SSE: 600887) caught attendees' eyes. PRO-KIDO was the first Asian formula brand invited by FML and was a "Best Better-for-You Ingredient of the Year" award finalist, which proves the high quality of Chinese dairy industry to the world.

21st, Dr. Adrienne Weiss, the Open Innovation Project Leader from Yili Innovation Center Europe, introduced the international breastfeeding situation and Yili Group's research on Chinese breast milk at the parallel session of "Nutrition for Maternal and Infant Health". She discussed the innovative protein combination of "alpha beta" from a scientific angle and explained how Yili applied its research results to Yili's PRO-KIDO, a very famous infant formula brand in China.

Much of the success of Yili's PRO-KIDO should be attributed to their 16-year research on Chinese breast milk. It is the R&D platform based on the "Chinese Breast Milk Research" that led PRO-KIDO to become the "Chinese Legend."

The product that won the prize in the Food Matters Live exhibition is Yili Milk Power PRO-KIDO Jinghu, a caring infant and young children formula, based on the patented a+ß protein combination, which is also supplemented with lactoferrin and nucleotides according to professional studies. In 2018, through collaboration with the world's top universities and research institutions, it was a new milestone for Yili to upgrade the Yili Maternal and Child Nutrition Research Institute and the European Innovation Center to strengthen their research on breast milk further.

As a major player in the global dairy industry, the Chinese dairy enterprises represented by Yili are winning the recognition and respect of the world with practical actions. Pursuing the world's top quality, Chinese dairy enterprises focus on breastmilk research, gather the world's advanced technology, and try to establish the "Chinese Brand Formula."

