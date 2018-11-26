Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.06p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.01p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---