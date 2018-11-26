

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were sharply higher on Monday after the European Union and Britain finally sealed an agreement governing the latter's departure from the bloc on March 29.



In a direct letter to the nation, Prime Minister Theresa May said leaving the EU next year would be 'a moment of renewal and reconciliation for the whole country'. However, she might face an uphill task to get the deal passed in parliament next month.



Easing Italian budgetary concerns and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will advance a trade deal at the G20 summit in Argentina also buoyed investor sentiment.



The euro strengthened against major currencies after media reports suggested that Italy could consider 'fine tuning' its deficit goal to avoid market turbulence.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 1.25 percent at 358.40 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was climbing 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1 percent.



Italian banks Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo surged around 5 percent on easing Italian budgetary concerns.



Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech International jumped almost 5 percent after the company clarified it has ended talks with Plantronics Inc. regarding a potential transaction.



Bakery business Aryzta jumped more than 8 percent after backing its FY19 organic EBITDA view.



Saint-Gobain advanced more than 4 percent in Paris after announcing a transformation plan.



Eurofins Scientific rallied 5.3 percent. The French laboratory-testing firm said it would repay its 3.125 percent 300 million euros Eurobond issued in November 2013 from available liquidity as planned.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 1-2 percent, while oil giant BP Plc rallied 1.8 percent and Tullow Oil jumped 5 percent.



Faroe Petroleum soared as much as 25 percent in London after Norway's DNO offered to buy the company for 152 pence per share in cash.



Melrose Industries slumped more than 5 percent after reportedly receiving some disappointing bids for its Powder Metallurgy unit.



In economic releases, Germany's Ifo business confidence dropped more-than-expected in November, a closely watched survey showed.



The Ifo business confidence indicator fell to 102 from 102.9 in October, which was revised from 102.8. Economists had expected a reading of 102.3.



