Through the tender, the province's state-owned power provider Empresa Provincial de la Energía (EPE) intends to select PV power projects not exceeding 5 MW in size, and wind farms up to 10 MW. Selected projects will be awarded a 20-year PPA.Empresa Provincial de la Energía (EPE), the power provider of the Argentinean province of Santa Fe, has issued a tender to select wind and solar power projects with a combined capacity of 50 MW. The local government said the tender is aimed at selecting PV projects not larger than 5 MW, and wind projects up to 10 MW, with selected projects to be awarded a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...