Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Samples 217 g/t Gold over 0.9 metres at the Princeton Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca" or the "Company") (TSX.V: TAC, FSE: 3TA) is pleased to announce it has received the final assay results from its September 2018 trenching program on its Princeton Gold Discovery.



Significant Points

The most significant result from this program is a quartz vein assaying 217 g/t gold over 0.9 metres. A second sample three metres along the vein ran 99.7 g/t gold also over 0.9 metres.

Two angular quartz float samples assayed 115.5 g/t gold and 108.5 g/t Au.

The 2018 trenching program combined with the 2011 surface program, has resulted in the collection of 53 in-place or angular quartz vein samples. Thirty-eight of the samples exceeded 1 g/t gold, with 24 of the 38 exceeding 10 g/t gold to a maximum of 217 g/t gold.

Zone traced over 120 metres, overburden exceeded the 6 metre reach of excavator

'These assay results confirm the Princeton Gold Property as a bonified new gold discovery' said CEO Clive Massey. 'We eagerly await the commencement of our fully permitted drill program anticipated to begin late in Q4 of 2018.'



Composites of the 2018 bedrock trenching samples are as follows:

Trench from to g/t Au m width PM 1 3m to 6m 4.90 3 PM 2 2m to 5.5 m 17.29 3.5 extension 217 0.9 extension 99.7 0.9 PM 3 2m to 3.1m 2.60 1.1 PM 4 1m to 3.7m 2.50 2.7 PM 5 14m to 16m 1.11 2 PM 6 10 to 12.3m 3.11 2.3

Tasca cautions investors float samples are grab samples and may not be representative of mineralization on the Princeton Property.

A total of 51 bedrock samples and 5 float samples were taken and submitted to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. for AuME TL-43 analysis with an upper limit of 1 g/t gold. Seventeen of the 56 samples returned value in excess of 1 g/t gold and were subsequently analyzed with procedure Au-AROR43 with an upper limit of 100 g/t gold. Three samples returned values in excess of 100 g/t gold, with a fourth sample reporting at 100 g/t gold. These four samples returned values of 99.7, 108.5, 115.5 and 217 g/t Au through procedure Au-GRA21. Final sampling details can be found in the following table.



Table 1. 2018 Trenching Results

Trench Distance Description m width g/t Au Trench Distance Description m width g/t Au PM1 0 to 1 andesite 1 0.009 PM3 0 to 1 andesite 1 0.156 PM1 1 to 2 andesite 1 0.007 PM3 1 to 2 andesite 1 0.092 PM1 2 to 3 andesite 1 0.019 PM3 2 to 3 quartz vein 1.1 2.6 PM1 3 to 4 andesite 1 0.075 PM3 3 to 4 andesite 1 0.442 PM1 4 to 5 andesite 1 14.55 PM 4 0 to 1 andesite 1 0.144 PM1 5 to 6 andesite 1 0.074 PM 4 1 to 2 andesite 1 0.714 PM1 6 to 7 andesite 1 0.071 PM 4 2 to 3 quartz vein 0.5 11.65 PM1 7 to 8 andesite 1 0.01 PM 4 3 to 4 andesite 1.2 0.168 PM1 8 to 9 andesite 1 0.016 PM 4 4 to 5 quartz vein 0.3 0.235 PM1 9 to 10 andesite 1 0.004 PM 4 5 to 6 andesite 1 0.056 PM1 10 to 11 andesite 1 0.006 PM 5 11 to 12 andesite 1 1.56 PM1 11 to 12 andesite 1 0.01 PM 5 12 to 13 andesite 1 0.058 PM1 12 to 13 andesite 1 0.009 PM 5 13 to 14 andesite 1 0.047 PM1 13 to 14 andesite 1 0.004 PM 5 14 to 15 andesite 1 0.112 PM 2 0 to 1 andesite 1 0.009 PM 5 15 to 16 quartz vein 0.15 12.95 PM 2 1 to 2 andesite 1 0.018 PM 5 16 to 17 andesite 0.85 0.203 PM 2 2 to 3 andesite 1 0.065 PM 5 17 to 18 andesite 1 0.278 PM 2 3 to 4 quartz vein 1 48.1 PM 6 9 to 10 andesite 1 0.061 PM 2 4 to 4.5 quartz vein 0.5 16.25 PM 6 10 to 11 andesite 1 0.056 PM 2 4.5 to 5.5 andesite 1 4.22 PM 6 11 to 12 quartz vein 0.3 21.6 PM 2 5.5 to 6.5 andesite 1 0.049 PM 6 12 to 13 andesite 1 0.61 PM 2 6.5 to 7.5 andesite 1 0.033 PM 6 13 to 14 andesite 1 0.145 Pit 1 andesite 0.55 0.088 PM 6 quartz composite grab 2.99 PM2 ext quartz vein 0.9 217 quartz boulder float grab 0.643 PM 2 ext quartz vein 0.9 99.7 quartz boulder float grab 0.235 Pit 1 quartz stringers 0.75 13.85 quartz boulder float grab 108.5 quartz boulder float grab 37.1 quartz boulder float grab 115.5 PM 16 andesite 1 0.414 PM 17 andesite grab 1.79

The excavator trenching program followed up on the earlier Area 2 exploration discoveries, where float grab and in-place quartz rock sampling documented 25 of 37 samples returning gold values in excess of 1,000 ppb with 13 of the 25 samples returning gold values in excess of 10,000 ppb gold, or 10 grams per tonne, to a maximum of 66,237 ppb or 66.2 grams per tonne gold.

The trenching was able to trace the main vein structure approximately 120 metres along strike before the vein zone disappeared beneath thick overburden cover in both directions. Trenches were cut perpendicular to vein strike with short distances opened in each direction along the vein where possible. Mineralization is confined to the quartz veins or within the first metre of the andesitic host rock. The quartz vein ranges from 0.3 to 1.8 metres in width and consists of white quartz with limonite fractures and irregular limonitic patches and a rare vuggy texture.

Two other areas highlighted by anomalous rock samples or soil samples were tested. Overburden thicknesses were beyond the limit of the excavator boom so bedrock was not reached. These areas will need to be tested by diamond drilling.



Princeton Gold Property



The Princeton Gold Property lies 35 kilometres south of Princeton, British Columbia and 11 kilometers south of the producing Copper Mountain Copper Mine. The road accessible, 4013 hectare property is fully permitted for fifty trenching sites and ten drilling sites.

The Area 2 samples were collected from three separate locations consisting of angular float, sub crop or outcrop of rusty weathered, limonite stained quartz with trace to 5% very fine grained disseminated pyrite. Several of the samples exhibit remnant vugs or cellular boxwork structure.

A 2011 grid soil sampling survey indicates Area 2 hosts multiple, linear, parallel gold-in-soil anomalies with the strongest anomaly striking a minimum of 500 metres to a maximum of 650 metres in a northwestern direction.



Quality assurance/quality control



All samples other than the 5 float samples were chip samples taken from bedrock as it was exposed by the excavator. Supervision, organization and sampling was undertaken by personnel from geological consultant Mammoth Geological Ltd. Certified reference standards and blanks were placed in the sample stream at regular intervals. The secured and sealed samples were packed into rice bags, sealed and securely stored until they were delivered by Mammoth Geological personnel to the ALS Minerals Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C.

All rock samples were analyzed utilizing ALS's AuMETL-43 procedure, an aqua regia extraction on a 25 gram sample with an ICP finish and a 1 g/t Au upper limit. Samples with over limit gold received an Au-OG43 analysis, a four-acid digestion of a 25-gram sample with ICP-AES finish and a 100 g/t Au upper limit. Au-OG43 over limit samples received a 30 gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish.



About Tasca Resources



Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.



Qualified Person



The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca's geologist, who is a ' Qualified Person' as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43- 101').



For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Clive Massey'

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:



Tasca Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 644-6794

Email: info@tascaresources.com

